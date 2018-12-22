Mumbai: Armaan Kohli arrested for storing 76 liquor bottles, gets bail

THE Bandra unit of Excise department arrested actor Armaan Kohli on Thursday for allegedly storing 76 liquor bottles at his Juhu residence. As per the law, despite having a liquor licence, a person is not allowed to store more than 12 units, said excise officials.

Kohli, in his statement, said he had stored the bottles for a new year’s party, adding that he was not aware of such rule. He was granted bail by a Bandra court on payment of surety of Rs 20,000.

The department raided Kohli’s residence following a tip-off and seized 76 bottles, including 35 empty ones. “He was brought to the excise office and arrested around 8.30 pm on Thursday,” said an official.

“The bottles seized are that of scotch, wine and vodka. After going through the labels of the liquor bottles, it became clear that they were all bought from the duty-free stores at the airport. We are investigating whether the liquor were obtained illegally. Kohli said either he or his family members had bought the bottles,” said an investigator. Kohli was booked under Section 66 (E) of the Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949.

This is not the first time that the actor has been booked. Earlier this year, Kohli was booked for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. In December 2012, he drove his car into a motorcyclist, which left the latter injured.