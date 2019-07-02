Mumbai: Areas around city inundated, 21-yr-old drowns in waterfall

A 21-year-old man from Thane allegedly drowned in a pond under the waterfall near the Kondeshwar temple in Badlapur on Monday. According to police, he had gone to Badlapur for a picnic. The deceased was identified as Roshan More.

The heavy rainfall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has rendered all water bodies in the area dangerous. “Despite warnings put up around the waterfall, people enter the water. More went for a swim but drowned. His body was recovered by the fire brigade in the evening,” an officer from Thane Rural Police said. “We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating into whether others pressed him to go into the water,” the officer added.

On Monday, satellite cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai and nearby areas received heavy rainfall. Several incidents of trees falling and severe water-logging issues were reported from Thane and Navi Mumbai. A part of the road collapsed in Ghodbandar area in Thane, work on which was started by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in the evening.

“We are investigating into why the road collapsed. We are alert and working round the clock,” an official from the TMC said. Water-logging was reported in a majority of the areas and six complaints of trees falling were registered in different parts of Thane. No casualties were reported but several vehicles were damaged in at least two such cases, sources said. In Bhiwandi, which has received an average of 200 mm rain daily for over three days, water-logging was reported in residential areas. “We are ensuring that the water-logging doesn’t lead to any diseases. Medicine is being supplied to areas with most water logging,” an official from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said.

In Navi Mumbai, an average rainfall of 242 mm was recorded in 24 hours till Monday. “We have received 10 complaints of trees falling and one of short circuit. However, no injuries were reported,” said an official from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The Sion-Panvel highway and the Belapur-Kharghar roads reported heavy inundation due to rainfall. “There are massive potholes on the road, and they are not visible at night as they are filled with water. This is leading to massive traffic congestion in the area,” said Mayank Panshire, a resident of Sanpada.