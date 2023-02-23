Mumbai AQI shows improvement after two weeks

Two weeks after recording ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ Air-Quality Index (AQI), overall air quality in Mumbai improved to ‘moderate’ Thursday. The city’s overall AQI in the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed 173 in the morning.

Over the past two weeks, the city’s AQI ranged between 200-315 which is between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’. In several days during the previous weeks, Mumbai reported worse AQI than Delhi. However, on Thursday, Mumbai recorded better air as Delhi’s AQI level in the SAFAR app showed 228 (poor).

Seven out of the nine monitoring stations in Mumbai also showed improved AQI readings Thursday while two areas in the Maharashtra capital continued to record poor AQI, even though the city’s overall AQI has improved. Experts attributed this to heavy vehicular and industrial emissions recorded from this area.

Chembur recorded a worse AQI of 314, followed by 197 in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), followed by 169 in Bhandup. Andheri showed an AQI of 166, followed by 152 in Malad, 145 in Colaba, 127 in Borivali, 114 in Mazagaon and 104 in Worli.

“The AQI in Mumbai will continue to oscillate between Poor and very Poor till the end of this month since the wind speed is not very high. Once, the temperature rises there will be subsequently high airspeed, which may further lead to improved AQI,” said Gufran Beig, Scientist and Project Director, SAFAR.

According to SAFAR’s AQI monitoring chart, an AQI between 0-50 is termed as ‘good’, between 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and beyond 400 AQI is labelled as ‘severe’.