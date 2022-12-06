Mumbai’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ for second consecutive day

Mumbai city’s overall air quality continued to remain between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ on Tuesday morning. According to SAFAR, the city’s AQI was 297.

Mazagaon recorded the poorest AQI of 349, followed by 314 in Colaba and 313 in Malad. While Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) had an AQI of 311 and Chembur 321, Bhandup recorded an AQI of 256, followed by 239 in Andheri and 201 in Borivali. Worli’s AQI was 162.

The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 23.8 degrees, three degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the night temperature also showed a significant rise on Monday. The Santacruz observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 23 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.

“Mumbai is experiencing south-easterly winds for the past few days, which are not strong enough to blow away the pollutants in the air. Pollutants are getting accumulated in the air and remaining suspended in the lower atmosphere for longer periods leading to poor AQI,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist and climate expert from Skymet Weather.

“In the morning, these particulate matters and water vapour suspended in the air are combining to form smog, which is affecting visibility. The low wind speed is the primary factor behind poor AQI. Being an island city, Mumbai’s AQI is determined by wind blowing from the sea,” Palawat added.

He said that by the end of this week, the AQI is likely to improve.