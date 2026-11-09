Mumbai woke up to a haze the morning after Diwali, with eight locations across the city and suburbs recording ‘poor’ air quality.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 171 at 9 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dashboard. That’s in the ‘moderate’ category, which is considered unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and children. It’s also 28 per cent higher than the reading of 134 on October 22 last year, the day after Diwali.

The jump came fast. On Sunday afternoon, Mumbai’s AQI was 131, its lowest on Diwali day in four years. But last year’s cleaner air on the morning after Diwali had help. Showers around Diwali washed pollutants out of the lower atmosphere. This year the city is under an El Niño pattern, which has brought deficient rainfall and higher temperatures.