Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Mumbai AQI rises, rains may bring slight relief tomorrow

With the forecast showing thundershowers and rain in the city from Wednesday, the pollution levels are expected to slightly drop in the next 24 hours.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
November 16, 2021 11:20:33 am
A woman walks on a road in Navi Mumbai. (Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai’s air quality fell further in the last 24 hours with the city registering 280 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), this season’s highest. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as poor, according to the System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The AQI on Monday was 245, which also falls in the poor category.

From November 1, there has been a steady rise in the city’s pollution levels. While the overall AQI fell in the poor category, Colaba in South Mumbai was the most polluted location in the city, with an AQI of 345 on Tuesday.

Mumbai News

With the forecast showing thundershowers and rain in the city from Wednesday, the pollution levels are expected to slightly drop in the next 24 hours. As per the AQI forecast issued by SAFAR, the AQI is likely to be 266.

Other locations which recorded high AQI on Tuesday were— Mazgaon (325), BKC (314), Malad (306).

Mumbai: Rainy days in store till Friday

Experts have said slower wind speeds have contributed to the rising pollution levels in the city post-monsoon. The spike in pollution levels since Monday is attributed to the incursion of moisture after the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea. Due to weather systems, the humidity levels are have also increased in the city.

An increase in temperatures has also been recorded over the past three days. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 25.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees above normal.

