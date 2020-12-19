Mumbai: AQI drops to poor category in city

The higher the AQI, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. (File)

Post unseasonal rainfall, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city dropped to poor category on Friday, after briefly remaining in the “satisfactory” level for the last few days. During the last two days, the city has witnessed a haze cover both in the morning and the evening.

While the overall AQI on Friday was 218 (poor), some areas like BKC and Malad recorded very poor AQI. The AQI was much lower earlier this week. It was in the satisfactory category – between 50 and 100 – on Monday and Tuesday.

System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) categorises AQI for particulate matter 2.5 in the 0 to 50 range as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor and above 400 as severe. The higher the AQI, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

Out of the 10 areas where SAFAR monitors air quality, three stations recorded very poor AQI – BKC (362), Navi Mumbai (329) and Malad (303). Poor AQI was also recorded at Chembur (245), followed by Andheri (218) and Mazgaon (201). The remaining areas recorded

moderate AQI. Meanwhile, the city continued to record above normal minimum temperature.

