Breathing in Mumbai gets riskier; city leaps from 5th to 3rd most polluted in a week

A week after Mumbai came fifth in the list of most polluted cities in the world, a latest ranking carried out by IQAir — an independent US-based global air quality assessment organisation has classified Mumbai as the third most polluted city globally, with an AQI reading of 166, in a list of 122 global cities.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) topped the list with an AQI of 192, while Kolkata ranked second with an AQI of 170. In all three Indian cities, PM 2.5 has been identified as the primary pollutant.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday showed Mumbai’s AQI in the unhealthy category at 114. The CPCB dashboard also showed that 13 out of the 20 AQI monitors operational in Mumbai have shown unhealthy readings — Navy Nagar (Colaba) 158, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) 156, Andheri East 145, Siddharth Nagar (Worli) 143 and Malad 138.