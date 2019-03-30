Mumbai: Anticipatory bail plea of Navy official, booked for wife’s suicide, rejected

A Sessions Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a man serving as a petty officer in the Indian Navy, who was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 33-year-old wife last month.

The official had approached the court seeking pre-arrest bail after his wife’s brother filed a complaint against him, his father and a woman he was reportedly having an affair.

While the accused had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case, prosecutor Mangesh Arote had submitted before the court that evidence, including statements of witnesses, were yet to be recorded and if the accused was granted anticipatory bail, he could tamper with it.

Opposing the anticipatory bail, the Cuffe Parade police had said that the official had an extra-marital affair, and according to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, his wife had informed both the families about it.

The court, while accepting the prosecution’s contention, rejected the anticipatory bail plea.

On February 27, the Navy officials’s wife was found hanging from a ceiling fan of their residence at Colaba.