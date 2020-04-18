Mumbai: Another trader tests positive at Vashi APMC

This comes days after another trader from the APMC had tested positive, following which, some of the wholesale markets were shut for a few days. (Representational Image) This comes days after another trader from the APMC had tested positive, following which, some of the wholesale markets were shut for a few days. (Representational Image)

A trader at the grains market of Vashi APMC tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This comes days after another trader from the APMC had tested positive, following which, some of the wholesale markets were shut for a few days.

“The trader owns a shop in the grain market. There are 32 other shops in the wing and the entire wing has been sanitised. We will also sanitise the entire APMC,” said Anil Chavan, secretary of Vashi APMC. He added that no decision has been taken on shutting the market.

