19-year-old held for musician murder in Mahim

A 19-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 59-year-old musician, whose body parts have been fished out of Mithi river three times so far.

The deceased’s 19-year-old “adopted daughter” and her 16-year-old boyfriend are alleged to have murdered the man in his home on November 26, hacked his body, covered them in bubble wrap, stuffed them into three bags and tossed them into the Mithi river in Kurla. While the woman was arrested, the minor was sent to an observation home. The third accused arrested is the friend of the minor, the police said.

“We have learnt that the minor contacted the third accused for help on November 27 when he and the woman were wondering what to do with the body. The minor met the accused and asked him to get him a chopper that will help them dismember the body easily,” said a police officer.

While initially, the accused refused to help, two days later, the minor called him again. “They met again and the minor pleaded with him for help. The accused then went with him to the deceased’s house and stayed the night. By then, they had already chopped the musician’s body and were wrapping the body parts. The accused helped them wrap the body parts by cutting sticking tape for them,” the officer added.

He allegedly even visited shops and bought bubble wrap and plastic bags with the woman and the minor. The police suspect that he had supplied knives and choppers to the duo and helped them in disposing the body parts.

“He should have come forward and informed the police. We found parts of the musician’s body on December 2 behind the shrine in Mahim. Since then, we have been making public announcements, but he never came to us and said that it was the 59-year-old musician’s body,” said the officer.

The accused was on Saturday produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till December 16.

The 19-year-old woman, police said, was introduced to the musician through a common friend. Police have recorded statements of the woman’s parents, who told them that even when the woman was staying with her biological parents, elder brother and younger sister, she would often leave the house and not return for days.

According to police, after planning the murder, around 5.30 pm on November 26, the duo went to the musician’s residence, and as soon as they entered, the woman picked a fight with the musician. Police said she started abusing him for sexually assaulting her, following which she slapped him. “As the man came charging at them with his guitar, the woman picked up a bamboo stick and hit him on the head. The 16-year-old then hit him with the guitar, after which they stabbed him. When he didn’t die, they sprayed his face with an insect repellent,” an officer said.

After he died, the body was chopped into eight pieces — the hands and the legs were detached at the knees, private parts, upper body, head and torso — and thrown into the Mithi river in separate bags. The accused made four separate trips to do so on November 28. Only the musician’s right thigh is yet to be recovered, said police.

