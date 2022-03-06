Mumbai: Another fire at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall, no injuries

Less than a year after a major fire at Sunrise hospital at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall claimed 11 lives, another major fire – categorised as level four – erupted in the mall late Friday. The fire was extinguished after over nine hours of firefighting operation at 4.56 am on Saturday. There were no casualties, as the mall was shut since March 25, last year, when the blaze had broken out.

The blaze erupted at 7.56 pm on Friday. Preliminary inspection by the fire brigade has revealed storage of scrap, inflammable materials and naked electric wires inside the four-storey structure.

“The entire building was engulfed with thick smoke as the mall was shut for a long time. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire,” said a fire brigade official.

Following the incident, the BMC is set to hold a joint meeting with the building owners, the fire brigade and the Mumbai Police and carry out a structural inspection of the mall.

A civic official said the fire originated in a separate portion of the mall that was unaffected in last year’s blaze.”