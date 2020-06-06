Mumbai: Another cop succumbs, toll 20

Hankare is survived by his wife and 14-year-old son. (Representational Photo) Hankare is survived by his wife and 14-year-old son. (Representational Photo)

A 54-year-old head constable succumbed to novel coronavirus Thursday, taking the toll in the Mumbai Police due to the virus to 20. Subhash Hankare, attached to Dahisar police station, tested positive for the virus after he died at a Borivali-based hospital, police said.

A diabetic, Habkare had a fever since the last week of May and was on leave from May 27. “On June 1, his health further worsened. As he complained of difficulty in breathing, Hankare was admitted to Karuna Hospital in Borivali (West), where died Thursday morning. He was suffering from pneumonia,” a senior police officer said, adding that a few hours after his death, test reports confirmed him Covid-19 positive.

While Hankare’s family claimed the head constable was unwell since May 20, senior officers at the Dahisar police station said that they were not aware of it. Another police officer said though Hankare had diabetes, his blood sugar levels were under control and he had been reporting for work.

Hankare is survived by his wife and 14-year-old son.

