Mumbai: Anil Parab unlikely to appear before ED, may send written submission

A day after Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab was issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), summoning him to present himself before the agency on Tuesday, sources in the party said that Parab is unlikely to appear before the central agency in person and instead send a written submission.

A week after Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was arrested for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Parab has come under the scanner of the central agency.

Last Tuesday, the day Rane was arrested and released on bail, Parab – a close confidante of Thackeray – was caught on camera issuing directions to arrest the BJP leader.

After receiving the ED notice on Sunday, Parab had said that he anticipated this and would examine it legally before responding.

On Monday, Parab met Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the Saamana office in Mumbai’s Parel for around 15 minutes. Sources said the two leaders discussed legal options and Parab’s next move. Later, Parab met NCP state president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil at Mantralaya.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sainiks put up banners in support of Parab on Monday in Bandra (East).

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut described the developments as “vendetta politics”, which will not have any impact on the Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. “The ED is hand-in-glove with BJP and this must be investigated,” Raut told mediapersons. “For some days now, BJP leaders have been saying that Anil Parab is next (to face ED action). Either ED has kept a desk in BJP office or a BJP functionary is a desk officer in the ED.”

Described ED notices as “love letters”, Raut said ED notice is not a big thing. “It is not a death warrant but a medal for us. The frequency of such love letters has increased after unsuccessful attempts to topple the MVA government, which is strong and unbreakable. Anil Parab is being targeted by the BJP and he will respond to the ED notice and cooperate with the investigation.”

He added: “Since legal action has been initiated against us, we will not threaten the Prime Minister or the home minister… Everyone’s day come. Our day in Delhi will also come.” Raut further said that he would release a list of names of BJP leaders who are involved in wrongdoings.

Jayant Patil said: “The ED is being used to trouble NCP, Congress and Sena leaders. Central agencies are being misused against those who have opposed BJP. I am confident that the leaders who have received notices will respond to them. But there is an attempt to defame the government.”