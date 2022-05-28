scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh taken to KEM hospital for cardiac tests

A senior doctor of the hospital said, "Anil Deshmukh underwent tests and our specialists will analyse the results and convey if any further procedures are needed."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 28, 2022 12:59:10 am
anil deshmukh latest newsAnil Deshmukh (Express File)

FORMER HOME minister Anil Deshmukh has been admitted to BMC-run KEM hospital in Mumbai to undergo tests for diagnosis of heart conditions.

A senior doctor of the hospital said, “He underwent tests and our specialists will analyse the results and convey if any further procedures are needed. He had been brought here for some tests. We did holter test, but could not do stress thalium test and he will have to get it done elsewhere. We are discharging him on Saturday.’’

More from Mumbai

Deshmukh, who is in judicial custody, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday. He has been complaining about health issues and has a fluctuating blood pressure due to stress. “Deshmukh is at an advanced age and has serious health complications for which he is treated at KEM,’’ said Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh’s lawyer.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement