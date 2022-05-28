Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh taken to KEM hospital for cardiac tests

FORMER HOME minister Anil Deshmukh has been admitted to BMC-run KEM hospital in Mumbai to undergo tests for diagnosis of heart conditions.

A senior doctor of the hospital said, “He underwent tests and our specialists will analyse the results and convey if any further procedures are needed. He had been brought here for some tests. We did holter test, but could not do stress thalium test and he will have to get it done elsewhere. We are discharging him on Saturday.’’

Deshmukh, who is in judicial custody, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday. He has been complaining about health issues and has a fluctuating blood pressure due to stress. “Deshmukh is at an advanced age and has serious health complications for which he is treated at KEM,’’ said Aniket Nikam, Deshmukh’s lawyer.