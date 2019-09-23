Mumbai: Angry over being fired, ex-employee held for ‘killing’ owner of coaching centre

A former employee allegedly killed the 27-year-old owner of a coaching centre by stabbing him to death over a heated argument, on Sunday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Mayank Mandot, the proprietor of Mayank Tutorial, which has branches in the eastern suburbs of the city.

The accused was identified as Ganesh Pawar, who has been arrested. According to police, the accused Pawar stabbed Mandot for firing him a few days back. Senior Inspector Sanjay Bhalerao of Pant Nagar police station said the incident took place at a coaching class in Ghatkopar (East).

“Pawar, who was removed from work on September 19, came to the coaching centre on Sunday evening. He confronted Mandot for having fired him and for also withholding last month’s salary. The two got into a heated argument, following which Pawar stabbed him to death,” Bhalerao said.

Police said Pawar too sustained injuries when Mandot tried defending himself. Police were informed about the incident, following which they reached the spot and arrested Pawar. “During questioning, he said he was angry over being fired and for not being paid the previous month’s salary. He is not clear as to why he was fired. We are questioning him to find out more,” Bhalerao said.

Police said it was now recording the statements of other staff members at the classes to get a clear picture of the reason why Pawar was fired.

An officer said Mandot hailed from Rajasthan and was running the coaching classes for the past few years.