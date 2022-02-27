Mumbai: Angadias association accuses DCP of demanding Rs 10 lakh in monthly bribe

The Angadias association in Bhuleshwar, south Mumbai, had written a letter to a senior police officer from Mumbai Police on December 7 last year alleging that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) had repeatedly been demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe to allow them to run their business.

Based on the application, the LT Marg police have registered an FIR against three police officers from the police station. While two cops have been arrested, an inspector is on the run. The DCP in question, however, has not been named in the FIR.

The case has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch which will be recording the statement of the DCP. The association, in its letter (a copy is with the Indian Express), said there are around 100 angadias between Kalbadevi to Mumbadevi who transport materials and cash in exchange of 0.1 percent fee of the value of the material or cash.

In November last year, during a meeting, the association president informed the angadias about the alleged demand of the DCP. “A new DCP has come. And he has made a big demand… He has demanded Rs 10 lakh per month and we do not have that much fund. Before this, we have not given any money to DCPs.”

On December 2, 2021, around seven to eight policemen from LT Marg police station dressed in plain clothes started checking bags of angadia traders who were transporting materials and cash in Pofalwadi 2 and Pofalwadi 3 areas, according to the complaint.

“The police took them to Mumbadevi police chowki for checking their bags. Those who had Rs 5 lakh cash in the bag were made to pay Rs 50,000 and those who had Rs 10 lakh cash had to pay Rs 1 or Rs 2 L,” read the letter. Several angadias paid the bribe and got their men out of the chowki, it added.

On December 3, the same action was taken on instructions of an inspector. The next day, a member of the association went to meet the DCP in his office. The DCP, as per the letter, told the member: “I have spoken with your association’s president and you go and speak with them.”

Between December 2 and December 4, even LT Marg police station officials extorted money, the letter states. On December 6, two more members from the association met the DCP again.

But the DCP, as per the letter, told them: “I have spoken with your president. You’ll start paying Rs 10 lakh, I will not bother you.” The angadias said they cannot afford to pay that much money. To this, the DCP allegedly said, “The action that I have started taking is getting me more than Rs 10 lakh per day. I am not begging from you. You will have to pay me that much amount and that too from September onwards.”

“You can go wherever you want to but you will have to pay me Rs 10 lakh per month. As of now I have asked only two police stations to take action, I will ask all police stations under me to start this action and I will make you cry,” the DCP said, as per the letter. On December 7, the angadias gave a written complaint to a senior Mumbai Police officer.

The Indian Express reached out to the DCP but his phone was switched off. He did not respond to text message or Whatsapp message either.