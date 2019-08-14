Mumbai: Anees Ibrahim’s close aide arrested at Kannur airport

A close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim has been arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in a case of extortion filed by a Navi Mumbai-based hotelier. Altaf Saeed was arrested from Kannur in Kerala on Monday, said police.

While four persons were arrested in connection with the case earlier this year, the police had named Saeed, who was then in Dubai, as a wanted accused. Later, a Look Our Circular (LOC) was issued against him.

An officer said that in June, four persons, including Ramdas Rahane, were arrested for allegedly extorting money from the hotelier. The extortion calls were made by Anees, said police.

During questioning, the accused allegedly claimed that Saeed handled Dawood’s hawala operations and was close to Anees. The police found that Saeed originally belonged to Navi Mumbai but had been handling the hawala operations from Dubai.

“Based on this information, we named Saeed as a wanted accused and issued an LOC against him,” the officer said. On Monday, the police received information that Saeed had landed at the Kannur airport in Kerala. Following this, a team from the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police went to the airport and arrested him.

On Tuesday, he was produced before a special MCOCA court, which remanded him in police custody till August 16. “Saeed was an active member of the Anees Ibrahim gang and had two passports, which he often used to visit the country… His interrogation will help us find out about other gang members operating from within and outside India,” the officer said.