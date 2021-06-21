Mumbai: Andheri subway closed for commuters at night till Sept 30

As a precaution, he said, the traffic department has decided to close the subway during the night. (Express Photo)

To avoid accidents or loss of life due to waterlogging at Andheri subway during monsoon, the Mumbai traffic authorities Monday issued a notification stating the subway will remain closed for vehicles and pedestrians between 10 pm and 6 am from June 21 to September 30.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Somnath Gharge said, “BMC recently sent us a proposal that Andheri subway is risky for motorists during monsoon because of waterlogging in a high proportion even if it rains for a short duration. Even before we can depute anyone at the spot, water accumulates there and motorists risk their lives and try to pass the subway.”

As a precaution, he said, the traffic department has decided to close the subway during the night.

The traffic department has urged people to take the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover bridge (Jogeshwari), Milan Subway at Vakola (Santacruz) and Goal Krishna Gokhale bridge (Andheri) instead of the subway during the period.