Mumbai: Andheri railway police S-I ‘hangs himself from tree’

A 35-year-old sub-inspector with the Andheri police allegedly committed suicide in Thane on Monday morning.

Thane police said the deceased has been identified as Dhanaji Raut. “He hung himself from a tree near his house in Vartak Nagar and his body was found by residents at 5.30 am. We have sent the body for postmortem,” said an officer.

The deceased was a probationary S-I posted at Andheri railway police station for the past eight months. Senior Inspector Bharat Chaudhari said he was not aware of Raut being under stress.

“The family also told us that they did not know why he committing suicide. I am sure the Thane Police will find the reason,” he said.