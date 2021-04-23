Mumbai: Andheri, Jogeshwari to get 2 more dedicated Covid facilities in May

Andheri and Jogeshwari in K West ward, which have witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases, will be getting two more dedicated facilities with 260 beds, 130 of them having oxygen support. The BMC has identified two locations, which covers Andheri, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle, to set up the facilities by May first week.

At present, there are over 30 dedicated Covid-19 facilities the ward, which is daily recording about 600 cases.

Officials said that a municipal market building and a community centre would be converted in Covid-19 facilities. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote said, “We have started the procedure. The facilities are expected to be ready by the first week of May.”

The decision to set up the facilities was taken after BJP MLA from Andheri West, Ameet Satam, wrote to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Mote seeking a dedicated facility for the ward.

While the community centre, to be converted into a 150-bed facility, is located at Lokhandwala back road in Andheri West, the market building is located on Captain Sawant Road in Jogeshwari West. It will be a 110-bed facility. The community centre and market building facilities will have 75 and 55 oxygen beds, respectively. “We are also seeking help from companies following the corporate social responsibility concept to run the centres,” said Mote. Asked for reasons behind the rise in cases in the ward, he added: “One of the reasons is that people are not following Covid-19 guidelines.”

“There is a shortage of beds, especially ICU, ventilator and oxygen. I get daily status on availability of beds in hospitals and it shows nil. We need to create such facilities as soon as possible. I have requested authorities to speed up work and will also extend all required help,” said Satam.

According to BMC data, only 15 ventilators and 51 ICU beds are available as on April 21 in the city. While data shows 824 oxygen beds are vacant, shortage has affected regular supply to hospitals.

Among the 24 wards in the city, at 42,686, K West has recorded the highest number of cases till April 20. At 6,949, it also has the maximum number of active cases. Overall, Mumbai has 83,934 active cases as on April 21.

According to BMC, at 302, Andheri West, Jogeshwari West and Vile Parle Wareas in K West ward have the most number of sealed buildings or micro containment zones across the city.