Mumbai: Andheri Durgotsav mandal opts for cashless donations

This Durga Puja, the popular Lokhandwala Durgotsav mandal at Andheri is encouraging devotees to make cashless donations. For the seven days on which the Durga Puja utsav is hosted, beginning Saturday, devotees wanting to make a contribution will be asked to send an SMS through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) method to the organisers.

Organisers said it is the first time that a Durga Puja pandal has set up a UPI-based payment platform for donations. Associated with YES bank, devotees are expected to log in to the UPI app like Bhim/ PhonePe/ or any other bank’s UPI platform.

“We decided on a cashless system to ease the process and ensure transparency. Our pandal is visited by lakhs of devotees and is equally renowned among Indians living abroad. Usually, interested devotees make donations in the fund box kept at the pandal. As opposed to it, we will appeal to them to make the payment through UPI,” Subir Chakraborty from the Durgotsav committee said.

Chakraborty added that an online system of collecting funds saves time and helps to keep a proper account. It also saves committee members from other hassles that include spending considerable time in banks to deposit the funds and complete other procedures. “We are all working individuals and we specifically make time from our schedules for arranging this utsav. An online process directly allows for a smooth transfer of funds without us having to cross check,” Chakraborty said.

He added that although there will be a donation box this year for devotees who are not tech-savvy, it will be done away with next year and a complete online process will be aimed at. The organisers will gauge the popularity of the method this year.

Ritesh Pai, chief digital officer, YES bank, said: “There is a steady transformation of consumer behaviour towards digital technologies in India. With this Durgotsav, we will see a transition in payment in the religious space happening soon.”

