Mumbai: 11-year-old Andheri boy loses eye while bursting firecrackers

An 11-year-old boy from Andheri lost his left eye on Monday evening while bursting firecrackers near his house at Gilbert Hill road in DN Nagar area.

The DN Nagar police said that the boy, identified as Sai Bharankar, was bursting firecrackers along with his friends when the sparks from burning crackers injured his left eye and nose.

“He lit a firecracker and covered it with three boxes. But as it did not burst, he went close to check on it and as soon as he picked up the boxes, the firecracker burst and caused injuries on his eye and nose,” said senior police inspector Milind Kurde of DN Nagar police station.

The incident took place around 9 pm at a narrow lane leading to his house. His parents were immediately informed and he was rushed to JJ hospital where the doctors confirmed that he had lost his eye. his nose needed stitches, said the doctors.

“He is still admitted in the hospital undergoing treatment. We are yet to record his statement,” said a police officer.

“So far, we have only mentioned the incident in our station house dairy,” Kurde said.