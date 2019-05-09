Mumbai ANC Raid on dance bar: Senior Inspector suspended for ‘failing to prevent illegal activity’

THE IN-CHARGE of Gamdevi police station, Senior Inspector Gokulsingh Patil, was suspended on Sunday, less than two weeks after the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) raided a dance bar on Grant Road.

Citing “dereliction of duty”, Patil’s suspension order stated that he had not conducted regular inspections of the premises or ensured that beat personnel regularly patrolled the area to keep a tab on suspicious activity.

The order was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve stating that he had failed to prevent illegal activities at Golden Goose Bar on Grant Road.

The raid had left city police red-faced, and so Patil was pulled up for “indisciplined, irresponsible and negligent behaviour” and censured for “not maintaining a tight enough grip on his jurisdiction”.

On April 27, 51 men were arrested and eight bar girls rescued when Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande raided the bar. Police had received information that the management had employed bar girls in violation of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016.

This is not the first time the bar was raided. Earlier on September 16, 2018, police had raided the premises for the same violation.

Senior officials said ever since Patil received strict instructions to ensure that there would be no more violations at Golden Goose.

This is the first time that the Barve has suspended a police station in-charge for failing to act against illegal activities in his jurisdiction.

Previously, he had suspended beat constables after raids on dance bars in Tardeo and Andheri (East) in March.