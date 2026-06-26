20-year-old from Uttarakhand held with heroin worth over Rs 3 crore

The police nabbed Gada and on search, they found 750 g of heroin on his person. (Image generated using AI)

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttarakhand with 750 g of heroin worth over Rs 3 crore in international market.

The accused identified as Subhan Gada does not have a past record and the police suspect he was just used as a mule to supply the contraband.

DCP (ANC) Purnima Choughale-Shringi said that based on a tip off that a person from Uttarakhand was coming to the city to supply heroin, a team from Kandivali ANC laid a trap in Goregaon.

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The police nabbed Gada and on search, they found 750 g of heroin on his person following which he was placed under arrest.