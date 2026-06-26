20-year-old from Uttarakhand held with heroin worth over Rs 3 crore

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The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttarakhand with 750 g of heroin worth over Rs 3 crore in international market.
The accused identified as Subhan Gada does not have a past record and the police suspect he was just used as a mule to supply the contraband.
DCP (ANC) Purnima Choughale-Shringi said that based on a tip off that a person from Uttarakhand was coming to the city to supply heroin, a team from Kandivali ANC laid a trap in Goregaon.
The police nabbed Gada and on search, they found 750 g of heroin on his person following which he was placed under arrest.
An officer said that normally heroin is supplied from the north Indian states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
“We will be questioning the accused but prima facie it appears that he was a mule and not intricately linked to the gang. He may have been offered some money to take the trip,” an officer said.
Shringi said that in line with the state policy of exploring forward and backward linkages in drug cases, they will try to trace the contraband to the source and who the recipients for the same were in the city.
During the current sessions of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the war on drugs was a priority and best officers will be selected for anti narcotic units like the Anti-Narcotic Task Force that has been set up to oversee such action against drug use across the state.
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