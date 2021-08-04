Mumbai: Amravati constable reenacts film dialogue holding fake pistol, suspended

The suspension order noted that his actions amounted to indiscipline, negligence and irresponsible behaviour that maligned the police force image.

A police constable posted in Amravati rural was suspended on Tuesday after senior officers saw his video on social media, where he is seen reenacting a movie dialogue while dressed in uniform.

The constable, Mahesh Kale, was posted with Chandur Bazar police station. In the video, Kale is seen sitting on a bullet bike with a fake pistol in his hand, with theme music from the film Tanhaji playing in the background. He is heard threatening “anti-social elements and criminals” to stay away from Amravati for their own safety.

Taking cognisance of the video, Hari Balaji N, superintendent of Amravati rural, suspended Kale from service. The suspension order noted that his actions amounted to indiscipline, negligence and irresponsible behaviour that maligned the police force image. The video may have a bad influence on society and other policemen in the force, it said.