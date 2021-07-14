Mumbai: Among reported potholes, only 14 yet to be fixed, claims civic body

Only 14 potholes among those reported to the civic body are yet to be repaired across the city, shows the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data on potholes.

As per the civic body’s pothole tracking system ‘MyBMC-PotholeFixit’, as on July 14, 427 complaints of potholes on Mumbai roads have been received. According to the data, only 14 potholes are yet to be closed, and others are either in the process of repairs or already repaired.

As per the data, P-north (Malad) has maximum 46 potholes, following 34 in M-west (Chembur), and 26 in K-west (Andheri, Jogeshwari). After rains resumed in the city last week, the number of potholes on the city roads has started going up.

Citizens took to Twitter to highlight pothole stretches, such as in Kurla, Malwani in Malad, service roads near Jogeshwari, Andheri link road, internal roads in Aarey area, and Chandivali.

“Although fewer than in pre-Covid-19 times, potholes still dot several city roads. In Aarey, internal roads are in a really bad shape. This has been the situation for a couple of years now,” said Mushtaq Ansari, citizen activist.

Every year, the BMC spends crores on pre-monsoon road repairs and on fixing potholes. Officials from the road department said this time, they received fewer complaints of potholes from residents, which could be due to the partial lockdown.