Mumbai: Among 23 new cases, family members of airport guard

The wife and father of a 34-year-old security guard who works at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sunday. The family resides in a chawl in Mumbai. The guard most likely caught the infection from an international traveller at the airport and transferred to his family, said civic officials. Across Maharashtra, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 97 on Monday.

Of the 23 new cases detected — 14 were detected in Mumbai, four in Sangli, and one each in Vasai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Satara.

The guard had also travelled by a local train, sources said, to the western suburbs to meet his mother. He tested positive on March 21 in Kasturba hospital after developing symptoms. Immediately his family members, all residents of central suburbs, were admitted in isolation ward for testing. His wife, aged 30, and father, aged 61, tested positive. “They live in a semi-slum like area. Their house is in a chawl. The house has its own bathroom, so we are not worried about infection in public toilets,” a civic official said. On Monday the guard’s mother and few more close contacts were sent to Jogeshwari trauma hospital for testing.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, at least 10 of newly diagnosed cases are close contacts of confirmed patients. Of others who have a travel history abroad, a 37-year-old male in Vasai returned from Sydney, another 21 year old Mumbai youngster had returned from the UK, a 43-year-old man from suburbs had returned after a trip to Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia, and a 21-year-old man had returned from Dubai. In Thane, a 35 year old man had history of travel from Peru, another 33 year old man had returned from Abu Dhabi, and a 28-year-old man had travelled from Nigeria and Abu Dhabi.

Across state, 255 people were admitted in hospitals with suspected coronavirus symptoms. So far 1,978 have been tested, of them 1,889 have come negative.

The civic body is spending Rs 1,000 on an average on each Covid-19 patient, this includes medicines, disposables used, protective gear, food, diagnosis and treatment expenditure. Diagnosis in several private hospitals is soon to start within a week.

