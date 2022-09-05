Mumbai: Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Maharashtra CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shah was accompanied by his wife and grandchildren as well. He offered flowers at the feet of Lord Ganesha and sought blessings with folded hands.

Shah arrived in Mumbai late Sunday night for his two-day visit. On Monday morning he stepped out of the government’s Sahyadri guest house and drove straight to Lalbaugcha Raja.

“I had the good fortune to receive the blessings of Ganapati Bappa, visiting the Raja of the famous Lalbagh in Mumbai. May the blessings of Vighnaharta Bappa be upon all. Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurthy Morya!,” Amit Shah tweeted.

After Lalbaughcha Raja, Shah visited Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal which comes in BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s Assembly constituency. Shelar, who was recently appointed as the party Mumbai chief, has a major role to play in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena displayed huge banners to welcome Shah. A massive poster and hoardings welcoming Shah at Bandra East close to Matoshree, which is the residence of former chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, have become a talking point.

BJP insiders said: “The Shinde faction’s initiative to display hoardings and banners to welcome Shah was tactical. Shinde who was made the Maharashtra chief minister was showing his reverence towards Shah. Another reason was to score a brownie point against the Thackeray-led Sena.”

“The Shinde faction’s poster politics was to convey a message to Thackeray’s Sena. It was not one-upmanship with BJP.”

Both Sena factions are already at loggerheads demanding the right to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park and filed applications at the BMC for permission.