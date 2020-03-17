Mumbai: Amid shutdown, Kalyan-based school finds a way to conduct exams

After the announcement was made, the school decided to go ahead with its schedule with the help of an online portal. (Express photo) After the announcement was made, the school decided to go ahead with its schedule with the help of an online portal. (Express photo)

While all schools and colleges suspended academic activities until March 31 due to COVID-19, one Kalyan-based school continued with the exam scheduled for Monday, albeit with a twist. A total of 676 students studying in Arya Gurukul School, across Class V to 8, appeared for their final exam through an online portal created within 48 hours of the announcement made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid much confusion earlier as to whether schools will be closed, Radhamani Iyer, the principal of Arya Gurukul, discussed the possibility of conducting exams online with teachers on Friday, in case a closure would be announced. After the announcement was made, the school decided to go ahead with its schedule with the help of an online portal.

“We already use a portal called MYLycee to interact with parents. We got our teachers to work with the IT team make the question papers online-friendly within two days,” Iyer said. “On Sunday evening, we sent a consent letter to all parents, asking if they would be okay with the idea. The response was overwhelming.”

Class V students had their science exam, Class VI had mathematics, Class VII had social sciences, and Class VIII had their Sanskrit exam scheduled for Monday. The respective teachers collaborated with IT professionals to ensure that objective-descriptive question papers could be created for all subjects.

“For maths, we removed the element of drawing graphs. Instead, we presented them with a graph, based on which we asked questions. For Sanskrit, it was difficult to find fonts, so we scanned the question paper and uploaded it on the portal. Students scanned their answer sheets and uploaded them online,” she added.

The school then uploaded the question papers within 24 hours for the exam, which was to be open-textbook. By the end of the day, most parents had submitted the answer sheets.

Diksha, mother of Class V student Ayush Acharya said, “The questions were self-explanatory and he finished by 12 pm.” Another Class V student, Aparna Nair, took her exam but did not want to use her textbook, her mother Archana said.

“We were not okay with the idea of using the average marks of students for results,” said Bharat Malik, director of Arya Global Group, which runs the school. “So we thought we should try this. After seeing the success of its pilot run, we may introduce assessment exams on a weekly basis.”

Teachers, too, will find themselves less burdened, since all objective questions in the paper had automated answers. “The teachers now only need to assess descriptive answers, and they can do it online or visit the school,” Iyer said.

The school now plans to pre-pone declaration of results, scheduled for March 28, and will upload them online.

