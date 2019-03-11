Mumbai: Ambernath residents accuse Badlapur plant of discharging untreated waste

The Ambernath Citizen Forum (ACF) has filed a police complaint against the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Badlapur for allegedly disposing untreated chemical waste via an underground pipeline. The waste water sample was allegedly being discharged near the railway tracks in Ambernath, polluting the entire area, sources said.

According to ACF member Satyajit Burman, the issue came to light after a leak occurred in the underground pipeline. “We saw frothy water pooling in Ambernath forest naka. After alerting police, we tried to trace the source and realised it was an underground pipeline from the CETP to the railway tracks in Ambernath. We got the samples checked at a private laboratory and the water turned out to be highly acidic, full of impurities and harmful chemicals,” he said.

“The CETP is supposed to collect industrial waste from the various companies in the MIDC area and treat it before discharging. The plant has been discharging untreated water through an underground pipeline, which is putting multiple people at the risk of contamination,” he added.

In a complaint letter to the Thane police commissioner, the ACF alleged that the CETP operating under the MIDC is discharging waste and poisoning the groundwater system in violation of the law.

“In February, we found that 8 lakh litres of untreated water was being discharged near the railway tracks every day. We request you to file an FIR against concerned persons for polluting potable water and ground and risking lives,” the complaint letter states.

The Ambernath police, who have not filed an FIR, said this case doesn’t fall in their jurisdiction. “The pollution control board is the authority on chemical waste. If they claim that the pipeline is polluting potable water, we will take necessary action,” said an officer from Ambernath police.

CETP officials could not be reached comment.