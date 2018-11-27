Mumbai: All-party meeting today to discuss Maratha quota

An all-party meeting has been convened by the government on Tuesday to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. Speaker of the state legislative Assembly Haribhau Bagde will preside over the session.

The government is likely to table a Maratha quota legislation on November 29 and 30, sources said. The Congress and NCP leaders want the government to table the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission’s report in the state Assembly and the Legislative Council for discussions in the ongoing Winter Session.

The government has turned down the demand and instead, promised to table the operative part of the report.

On Monday, the Leader of the Opposition, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said: “Why is the government reluctant to table the Maratha report? It is our legitimate right to seek discussion on the report when the session is in progress.”

NCP’s Jayant Patil said: “The government should table both the Maratha and Dhangar reports for discussions. We have already pledged our support for the Maratha and Dhangar communities.” On Monday, the Assembly was adjourned at least five times. Finally, in the afternoon, the Speaker decided to adjourn it for the day.