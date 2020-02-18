Mumbai-Alibaug Ro-Ro ferry fare slabs unveiled

The ferry, named M2M1, has been purchased from Greece and has the capacity to carry 1,500 people and 200 cars. The ferry, named M2M1, has been purchased from Greece and has the capacity to carry 1,500 people and 200 cars.

Passengers planning to use Mumbai’s first Roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry between Mumbai and Alibaug will have the option of selecting from three different classes of services.

As per information provided by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the three classes are general, air-conditioned and luxury. The fares, which were finalised on Monday, will be Rs 220 for general class, Rs 330 for AC class and Rs 550 for the luxury class. Car fares are also categorised into three slabs, depending on the size of the vehicles — Rs 1,100, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900.

The ferry, currently named M2M1, has been purchased from Greece and has the capacity to carry 1,500 people and 200 cars. It is 95 metres long and 18 metres wide, with a speed of 15 knots.

“The date of the inaugural run will be declared once custom duty is paid and the flag-change ceremony is finished,” a Maharashtra Maritime Board official said.

The service will be a major time saver for people travelling from South Mumbai to Goa or Konkan. A road trip from Mumbai till Alibaug takes about 3.30 hours. The ferry, meanwhile, takes about an hour.

In 2016, the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had conducted a bhoomi pujan of the RO-RO jetty in Mazgaon, and construction was to be finished by March 2018. However, due to tepid response from contractors and ferry operators, the project was delayed.

