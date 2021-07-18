Mumbai: Alert drivers halts train in time, saves man crossing tracks from being run over

Hari Shankar,70, was on the tracks of platform number 4 and was caught under the oncoming train that had not fully left the platform and was moving slowly. (Representational)

In a scene straight out of the movies, a septuagenarian crossing the tracks at Kalyan station Sunday was nearly mowed down by the Mumbai-Varanasi train but for the quick reflexes of the train drivers, who applied emergency brakes in the nick of the time after being alerted by a rail official.

The incident, the Central Railway officials, took place at Kalyan station around 12.50 pm Sunday when the Mumbai-Varanasi train started to depart from platform 4 of the station.

#WATCH | A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a locomotive train in Mumbai's Kalyan area applied emergency brakes to save the man as he was crossing the tracks. pic.twitter.com/RwXksT3TCM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Hari Shankar,70, was on the tracks of platform number 4 and was caught under the oncoming train that had not fully left the platform and was moving slowly.

Santosh Kumar, the chief permanent way inspector (CPWI), who spotted the man, alerted loco pilot SK Pradhan and his assistant Ravi Shankar, the drivers of the special train number 02193. The drivers applied emergency brakes and subsequently, the senior citizen was pulled out from under the train.

CR general manager Alok Kansal announced on the spot cash award of Rs 2,000 each for the two drivers and the CPWI for their timely act that saved a life. “The railway administration appeals to travelling public not to trespass and endanger their life. Each life is precious to the railways. Passengers are requested to use foot overbridges, lifts, elevators and avoid trespassing on railway tracks,” Shivaji Sutar, CR CPRO said.