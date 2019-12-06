Mumbai: ‘Alcoholic’ man murdered by two wives in Goregaon

A 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his two wives in their home in Goregaon West on Thursday morning. (Representational image) A 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his two wives in their home in Goregaon West on Thursday morning. (Representational image)

A 32-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his two wives in their home in Goregaon West on Thursday morning.

Police said the deceased, Raju Waghmare, was an unemployed alcoholic who married two women and lived with them and their children in the same house in a slum colony. Around 1 am Thursday, the women allegedly tied Waghmare’s hands and feet to the bed and smothered him with a pillow, police added.

An officer at Bangur Nagar police station said Waghmare would regularly harass his wives after drinking too much. The women were fed up with his behaviour and decided to kill him, he added.

Police have sent the body for postmortem. The women, Savita and Sarita Waghmare, have been arrested, police said.

