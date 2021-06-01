Mumbai: Ajit Pawar takes dig at Modi over cyclone relief

Pawar told Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale -- who was present at the event -- to urge the PM to sanction what he feels is right. (File)

During the inauguration of the Metro trial run here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said amid many problems like the pandemic and cyclones, the state did not sacrifice development.

Pawar said Maharashtra bore the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to come to Maharashtra but it was cancelled.

He went to Gujarat and without any demand, sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore, but nothing for Maharashtra, he added.

Pawar told Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale — who was present at the event — to urge the PM to sanction what he feels is right.

He said the state had sanctioned aid to victims of Tauktae.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the PM would announce compensation to all.

Pawar also apprised Athawale on rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country, and sought a reduction in taxes on fuel.