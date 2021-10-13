Mumbai airport to resume operations from T1 from today

AFTER MASSIVE footfall at T2 last week, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to re-consolidate its domestic operations from Terminal 1 (T1) and welcome passengers on board.

Starting October 13, 2021, T1 will be resuming operations for passengers travelling on domestic routes, and it will see about 70 flight movements across 20 destinations on the first day of its revival with a gradual rise in flight movements till October 30, 2021, and will increase its routes to 36 destinations from October 31 2021.

The resumption of services via T1 will help maintain passenger safety and ensure a seamless transit. The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go First, with the first flight departing at 05:50 hrs to Chennai from CSMIA, while the first flight will arrive at 07:20 hrs from Chennai. Besides, Air Asia India is set to resume its flight operations from October 16.

Passengers will be allowed to enter the terminal 4 hours before their departure time to provide smooth transit, said a CSMIA spokesperson.