A portion of the false ceiling outside Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport fell on Sunday, leaving one visitor with minor injuries. The incident comes more than two years after a portion of the canopy at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed during heavy rainfall, killing one person and injuring nine others.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Mumbai airport said, “A small section of the false ceiling outside Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport fell on Sunday, resulting in a minor injury to one visitor. The airport’s emergency medical team responded immediately and provided the necessary assistance. The matter is being investigated to ascertain the cause of the incident.”