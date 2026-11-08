A portion of the false ceiling outside Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport fell on Sunday, leaving one visitor with minor injuries. The incident comes more than two years after a portion of the canopy at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed during heavy rainfall, killing one person and injuring nine others.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Mumbai airport said, “A small section of the false ceiling outside Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport fell on Sunday, resulting in a minor injury to one visitor. The airport’s emergency medical team responded immediately and provided the necessary assistance. The matter is being investigated to ascertain the cause of the incident.”
The incident at Mumbai airport comes amid renewed scrutiny of airport infrastructure following the fatal collapse at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 28, 2024.
While the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), initially attributed the collapse to heavy rainfall, a high-level expert committee comprising structural engineers from IIT Delhi and IIT Jammu subsequently flagged discrepancies in the structure’s design, workmanship and maintenance.
The committee identified the failure of a welded joint connecting a horizontal beam to a column as the primary cause, citing inferior workmanship and inadequate consideration of rainwater accumulation in the design.
Meanwhile the terminal structure at T2 dates back to 2013, with the redevelopment of the 1965 originated T1-B on the cards now.