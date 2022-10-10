Mumbai airport makes 100% switch to green energy

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption needs, making it one of India’s 100 per cent sustainable airports, said a CSMIA official.

Notably, the CSMIA was the first in India to launch hybrid technology that solely runs on green energy since April 2022. This sustainable initiative undertaken by the CSMIA is part of the airport’s efforts that reduces its carbon footprint and further propels its journey towards ‘Net Zero’ emissions.

“The aviation sector globally has a huge role to play in strengthening sustainability pillars like environment, social and economic. The future depends on the sustainable work we do today and staying committed to its sustainable goals,” said a CSMIA spokesperson.

Out of the total 100 per cent needs, the CSMIA procures around 5 per cent of the airport’s electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95 per cent from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy. The CSMIA witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57 per cent green consumption in April 2022 to a whopping 98 per cent between May and July. And, finally, attained the landmark 100 per cent utilization of renewable sources of energy in August 2022, the spokesperson said.

The CSMIA initially installed a 1.06 MW rooftop solar power plant, which the airport eventually strengthened to 4.66 MW. This effort was recognised by the Confederation of India Industry (CII), which awarded the CSMIA, the spokesperson said.

The CSMIA has prepared a roadmap to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Emission” by 2029. In April 2022, the CSMIA enhanced its capacity usage of green energy and deployed a 10 Kwp Hybrid Solar Mill consisting of 2 Kwp Turbo Mill (3 Savonious type VAWT) and 8 Kwp Solar PV modules with an estimated minimum energy generation of 36 Kwh/day. This first-of-its-kind, fully integrated, hybrid renewable energy product, harnesses solar and wind energy combined to generate electricity. This green transition to renewable energy ensures a reduction of around 1 lakh 20 thousand tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO 2 e) every year, thus moving closer to the CSMIA’s target of Net Zero by the year 2029. The CSMIA implemented a Carbon Accounting and Management System (CAMS) based on ISO 14064-1:2018 to identify, measure and manage Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. The CSMIA is the first Indian airport to have participated in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme of the Airports Council International (ACI) in 2012, the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CSMIA spokesperson said: “We are extremely delighted to achieve this key milestone in our journey towards attaining a sustainable future for the CSMIA.

Advertisement

“Quick wins do not create a high level of impact on the environment, thus, the CSMIA has always been determined to focus on long-term transformations. The diligent efforts of the airport in undertaking several thoughtful initiatives have paved the way to achieve this feat. With several accolades in recognizing energy usage and sustainable efforts under the belt, the CSMIA over the years has been acknowledged by globally acclaimed organisations, for its efficient management of energy consumption.

“As the CSMIA aspires to become net-zero by 2029, this landmark event further encourages us to stay committed to our efforts in enhancing the operational efficiency of the airport while operating on fully renewable energy.”