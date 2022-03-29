Mumbai airport starts operation of 238 international flights

Ahead of summer season, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Monday resumed the operation of nearly 238 commercial international passenger flights, most of which were discontinued due to the pandemic.

On an average, 150 passenger flight movements are expected daily, post the resumption of scheduled commercial international flights at CSMIA. With this development, CSMIA now caters to five new international destinations such as Baghdad, Warsaw, Moscow, Helsinki and Ho Chi Minh city (Hanoi), whereas few of its destinations such as New York (JFK), Seoul and Tashkent have discontinued operations due to the Covid-19 impact.

Dubai, Jeddah, Bangkok & Abu Dhabi have ranked among the highest in the number of flight movements from CSMIA. From March 27, 2022, all international passengers are required to show only their vaccination certificates to travel internationally, while those without a double vaccination certificate would require a negative RT-PCR test report taken not less than 72 hours prior to boarding the flight. “Whereas for passengers departing from Mumbai will continue to abide by the norms laid down by the destination countries,” CSMIA said.

According to a report by ICRA, the decline in Omicron wave has resulted in the growth of domestic air passengers by around 19% with 7.6 million passengers in February 2022 in comparison to January 2022 where approximately 6.4 million passenger traffic was recorded. Being one of the busiest airports and a prominent gateway of the country, CSMIA in compliance with BMC, government and Airport Health Organization (APHO), has undertaken several measures and has various contingencies in place, in order to facilitate a smooth and convenient travel to all the passengers, CSMIA said.

“CSMIA prioritises and upholds the wellbeing of its passengers from the start of time and continues to ensure maintenance and safety at the airport,” it said. In addition, CSMIA has requested for additional immigration staff to cater to the increased international flights and pax loads. Besides, the airport has also restarted the international to domestic recheck facility and international to international transit facility, it said.