Mumbai: Airport staffer carries luggage with ‘BOM’ tag, beaten up on suspicion of being terrorist

Ganesh Shinde Ganesh Shinde

A 32-year-old man, who was carrying luggage with an airline tag that read ‘BOM’ for ‘Bombay’, was beaten up by passengers onboard Kandesh Express after they suspected him to be a terrorist. The man, identified as Ganesh Shinde, also had a map scribbled on his luggage.

The incident occurred around 11.35 pm when Shinde was travelling in a general compartment on his way back to Mumbai after attending a friend’s wedding in Jalgaon.

The Railway Protection Police (RPF) said Shinde asked a fellow passenger, Ganesh Shankar (24), for a charger. They started chatting and soon, Shinde asked Shankar to come with him near the passage in front of the train’s gates, as he wanted to show him something interesting on the “recipe to make a bomb”.

“Shankar grew skeptical but laughed it off. But when Shinde handed over his cellphone to Shankar and asked him to type out his mobile number… Shankar raised an alarm and called the ticket examiner and other passengers,” an officer RPF Udhna said.

Several passengers arrived and began checking Shinde’s luggage. They found the airline tag of ‘BOM’, which they mistook for “bomb”, said the RPF. Following this, the passengers began beating up Shinde when the train was pulling in at Bardoli station. “When inquired about the map scribbled on his luggage, Shinde said that he had drawn it to explain the route of char dhaam yatra to a friend,” said the officer.

Shinde was handed over to Surat Government Railway Police while the train was checked for any suspected bomb. The train, which was to leave Badroli station at 11.35 pm, finally departed around 12.10 am.

While Shinde was detained at the police station, he explained that the tag on his luggage was from the airport where he worked as a utility van driver. The GRP verified the same from his family the next afternoon after they arrived at the Surat GRP post from Palghar. Following this, Shinde was let off and a dairy entry was made in the matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.