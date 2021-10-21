Mumbai Airport sees highest passenger traffic since March last year after opening of T1

With the resumption of flight operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 1 (T1), a passenger traffic of 94,716 was registered between October 13 and 20 at the terminal, with 46,187 passengers reaching the arrival and 48,529 passengers passing through departure.

Besides, 730 flights operated in the one week, mostly by Go First, Star Air, Air Asia India and TruJet.

The CSMIA had to advance the opening of Terminal 1 due to intense crowding at T2 on the first day of Navratri.

The first week of T1 resuming operations saw a passenger traffic of 57,382 during weekdays and 37,334 on weekends. New Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru destinations contributed to the highest passenger traffic with 19%, 29% and 20% respectively during the week from T1. Moreover, with the steady rise in the number of passengers choosing to travel by air and with the start of festive season, the airport is likely to see an upward trajectory of IndiGo flights operating out of T1 from October 31 with subset series 6E 5200 to 6E 5399 (as on date), to further smoothen passenger transit.

Recently, CSMIA handled a record passenger movement of 91,904 travellers on October 17, 2021, transiting through the airport in a single day. The airport being one of the world’s busiest single crossover runway, it witnessed the highest movement since March 23, 2020, during the day. The airport also saw a total of 75,944 domestic and international passengers travelling through Terminal 2 (T2) with 37,315 passengers at arrival and 38,629 passengers at departure on the same day. Whereas over 15,960 passengers travelled through Terminal 1(T1) with 7,690 departing passengers and 8,270 passengers arriving during the day. On the same day, the airport’s Terminal 1 catered to a total of 114 domestic flights whereas T2 catered to a total of 494 flights of which 415 were domestic and 79 flights international.