Mumbai airport runway to be shut on October 18 for repair work

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be shutting its runway on October 18 for repair and maintenance.

A press note from the Mumbai International airport limited said that the runway — 14/32 and 9/27 — will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm on October 18.

As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other tasks will be undertaken during this maintenance work. “With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoon is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” the statement informed.

CSMIA, in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders, have effectively rescheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance, the statement added.