Mumbai airport repairs complete

Pre-monsoon preparedness as well as runway repair and maintenance works were completed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The airport temporarily closed both its runways from 11 am to 5 pm to carry out the works. The runways were made operational from 5 pm.

Given that Mumbai receives heavy rainfall every year, CSMIA carried out multiple runway inspections so that it can be prepared for adversities. The various pre-monsoon measures that were taken at the airport included identifying and inspecting waterlogging-prone areas and inspecting runways to find out superficial cracks and disjoints.

Close to 5,000 aeronautical ground lights on runways and taxiways were serviced and checked, while 1,300 ground markings, which provides directional guidance to aircraft, were removed and repainted.

The CSMIA also carried out critical checks that could only be performed when the runways are closed.

To mitigate waterlogging, over 2000 drains and duct banks were opened, checked and cleaned. This ensures the integrity of cables, underground utilities and the health of the aeronautical lighting system. Additionally, grass cutting, chamfering, milling and filling were also performed.