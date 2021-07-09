Mumbai airport registers 60% increase in passenger traffic in June as compared to May

A passenger flying in from New York wears a PPE kit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at Mumbai airport. (Express Photo/File)

As Maharashtra eased restrictions, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai registered an increase of approximately 60 per cent in passenger traffic in June 2021 as compared to the previous month.

A spokesperson called it a “tip of the hat to CSMIA’s efforts…as well as passenger confidence” in the protocols and safety procedures adopted by the airport. CSMIA said in the first six months of the year, it catered to approximately 72,61,158 passengers and 77,797 flights across domestic and international destinations.

Most international travellers using the airport travelled to Dubai. The destination witnessed the highest traffic of over 2,13,770 passengers to and from CSMIA. This was followed by Newark with over 88,010, and Heathrow with 75,470 passengers.

Similarly, among the domestic destinations, the Delhi sector saw the highest movements with over 9,46,890 passengers, followed by Goa with 5,42,350, and Bengaluru with 4,32,180 passengers.

“In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic in the country, the airport witnessed a growth of approximately 60 per cent in passenger traffic during the month of June 2021 as compared to May 2021. CSMIA also saw addition of new routes destinations on domestic destinations like Darbhanga, Adampur and Kalaburagi amongst others, as well as international destinations like Batam, Armenia, Miami and Houston to name a few,” the airport said in a statement.

CSMIA has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at Terminal 2, set up for international and domestic passengers. For passengers wanting a quicker Covid-19 test result, CSMIA also has a facility for an express test that provides prompt and accurate diagnosis in 13 minutes.