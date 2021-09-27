Mumbai airport to have new parking and pick-up location for cabs

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to have a new designated spot for cabs to pick up passengers.

From Tuesday afternoon, all taxis, including app cabs such as Ola and Uber, will pick up passengers from the P4 parking lot instead of the P7 multi-level car parking lot at T2. The move, which has been necessitated due to a steady increase in the number of passengers, is expected to facilitate a more seamless and quick exit from the airport.

The new parking and pick-up location at P4 will be used from now on now just by Ola and Uber but other local cabs, including yellow and black taxis, Cool cabs, Fleet taxi (Meru), cabs with women drivers and Mumbai-Pune cabs.

The new pick-up location, besides other facilities such as the air-conditioned waiting lounge, dedicated fast lanes and high-speed internet, is expected to add to passenger comfort. It is also expected to reduce the pick-up time and provide easier access from the arrival gates.

To inform passengers about the change in the pick-up location, CSMIA has put up dedicated signages from the arrival gates to the P4 parking stand.

The airport has also set up a helpdesk and a devoted team to guide passengers while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

In August, 7.85 lakh passengers travelling from CSMIA have taken over 1.6 lakh cabs from the airport.

Moreover, to give passengers a more hassle-free experience, the airport has issued mandatory guidelines for all authorised cab services and drivers operating to and from CSMIA.