2.5-metre slip nearly cost Mumbai airport metro Rs 250 crore. A fix is near

Metro line 7A is seen at Andheri East in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A design gap that threatened to force the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to tear down and rebuild nearly 1km of Metro Line 7A’s elevated viaduct, undoing around Rs 250 crore of work, is close to being resolved.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which runs the city’s airport, has found that the extra 2.5 metres of height needed for the line’s overhead electric (OHE) wires will not obstruct flight paths, a senior MMRDA official said. Final written clearance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is still awaited.

Work on the affected stretch had nearly stopped since early 2025. It has now resumed.