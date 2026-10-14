2.5-metre slip nearly cost Mumbai airport metro Rs 250 crore. A fix is near

A design gap that threatened to force the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to tear down and rebuild nearly 1km of Metro Line 7A’s elevated viaduct, undoing around Rs 250 crore of work, is close to being resolved.
Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which runs the city’s airport, has found that the extra 2.5 metres of height needed for the line’s overhead electric (OHE) wires will not obstruct flight paths, a senior MMRDA official said. Final written clearance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is still awaited.
Work on the affected stretch had nearly stopped since early 2025. It has now resumed.
The elevated viaduct and ramp in Vile Parle East fall within the airport’s funnel zone, the area under the flight path where structures face strict height limits.
At the planning stage, MMRDA’s consultant, Systra, did not account for the additional 2.5 metres needed for the OHE. That left the design short of the height clearance granted by the AAI. The shortfall came to light in early 2025, and construction on the section came to a near standstill.
As The Indian Express reported in August, the problem threatened to force MMRDA to rebuild parts of the elevated section, including the nearly 1km viaduct.
How it’s being fixed
“In the last month, the issue has neared resolution,” the MMRDA official said. “MIAL conducted a survey of the site and, along with the new Instrument Landing System, called ILS2, found that the extra height needed for the OHE would not come in the path of flights.”
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According to the official, MIAL has sent its report and recommendations to the AAI. The AAI is expected to submit its own report and reflect the changes in the height-clearance no-objection certificates (NOCs). MMRDA hasn’t received written permission yet, but officials are confident it will come through.
A source said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee had met Gautam Adani, whose group holds a major stake in MIAL through Adani Airport Holdings Limited, to seek approval for the additional height.
MIAL officials declined to comment, saying it was a regular issue. Pulla Hezekiah, Regional Executive Director (Western Region) at the AAI, said he would look into it.
The construction halt has been lifted. Work was underway at the Airport Colony station when The Indian Express visited.
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Still no opening date
Even if the height issue is settled, the line is unlikely to open soon. A source at J Kumar, the contractor executing the project, said construction challenges persist at the underground stations. Their locations were shifted slightly for technical reasons, bringing them close to a nallah and complicating the work.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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