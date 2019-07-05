Operations resume at Mumbai airport’s main runway after four days

Flight operations resumed at Mumbai airport’s main runway Friday evening, four days after a SpiceJet plane skidded off the runway amidst heavy rainfall.

The Spicejet flight from Jaipur, carrying 167 passengers and crew, skidded off upon landing and veered off to the grassy area between the main runway and taxiway on Monday night.

“The primary runway has been made available for normal operations from 1647 hrs IST. This follows the successful recovery of the Spicejet aircraft and its subsequent shifting away from the main runway,” Mumbai International Airport Limited said in a statement.

The SpiceJet aircraft was pulled back to the runway late Thursday night and towed away to the hangar by a team of Air India Engineering Services.

“The disabled SpiceJet aircraft which was stuck in Runway 09/27 RESA (runway end surface area) has been pulled

out of the runway surface at 11.10 pm last night,” a Mumbai airport spokesperson said.

The closure of the single main runway at the city’s airport, which handles close to 1000 aircraft movement per day, lead to the cancellation/diversion of more than 300 flights since Monday night.

The airport was carrying out operations from its secondary runway, which has a capacity to handle up to 35 aircraft movement per hour as compared to 48 of the main runway.

