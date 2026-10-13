After airline pushback, Mumbai airport defers 265-flight cut to March 2027

T1-B handles around five million passengers a year, nearly a third of T1’s traffic. (Express Photo)

International travellers flying out of Mumbai won’t face flight cuts this winter. A proposal to cut 33 per cent of weekly international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been deferred to March 2027 after talks between the airport operator and airlines. Carriers will operate their winter schedules as planned.

The proposal would have cut 265 of the 770 weekly international departures from Terminal 2 (T2), to make room for passengers displaced by the partial redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).

At a meeting on Monday, Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) director Jeet Adani and CEO Arun Bansal assured the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) that disruption would be kept to a minimum and historical slot allocations honoured, a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.