After airline pushback, Mumbai airport defers 265-flight cut to March 2027

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International travellers flying out of Mumbai won’t face flight cuts this winter. A proposal to cut 33 per cent of weekly international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been deferred to March 2027 after talks between the airport operator and airlines. Carriers will operate their winter schedules as planned.
The proposal would have cut 265 of the 770 weekly international departures from Terminal 2 (T2), to make room for passengers displaced by the partial redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).
At a meeting on Monday, Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) director Jeet Adani and CEO Arun Bansal assured the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) that disruption would be kept to a minimum and historical slot allocations honoured, a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.
The two sides also agreed to form a joint working group to plan the redevelopment of T1’s ageing infrastructure. Airlines have reportedly committed to backing the redevelopment and helping balance traffic from the summer schedule, which begins at the end of March. A follow-up meeting is set for October 28. Until then, airlines will work out operational details with airport authorities and slot allocation teams.
In the meantime, MIAL has promised full support to airlines willing to move operations voluntarily to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
The row started with an earlier directive asking airlines to either shift operations to NMIA voluntarily or temporarily stop domestic flights from T1-B. They were given until October 25 to decide.
Airlines opposed the directive, citing concerns over the consultation process and its timing, which coincided with the start of the winter schedule.
T1-B handles around five million passengers a year, nearly a third of T1’s traffic. It’s due to be demolished and rebuilt from January 2027, and the redeveloped section is expected to be commissioned from 2029-30.
MIAL then proposed the 33 per cent cut at T2 to absorb passengers displaced from T1. Airlines rejected that too.
On October 6, the Union government stepped in. The Ministry of Civil Aviation deferred the proposal and directed the airport operator and airlines to reach a mutually agreed solution. During the talks, airlines had also sought T1’s structural safety audit reports, alternatives to shifting operations to NMIA, and data on capacity use at both terminals.
According to MIAL, stakeholders at Monday’s meeting reiterated their commitment to developing Mumbai airport to the standards the city’s residents expect.
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