Mumbai airport handles record 1,004 flights

THE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handled 1,004 flights on Saturday, the highest at the airport so far, beating its own previous record of 1,003 flights on June 5.

On June 5, the CSIA had become the country’s first airport to handle more than 1,000 flights using a single runway.

An increased number of non-scheduled flights to Udaipur also pushed up the number of flights at the airport on Saturday. According to airport officials, guests travelling to the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur also led to increased number of flights.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited officials, the airport handled 903 scheduled, 59 non-scheduled, eight charter, 31 freighter and three military flights on Saturday.

“On a usual day, we take up to 40-50 non-scheduled flight movements. On Saturday there was an increase in non-scheduled and charter flights. While a proper number cannot be stated, more flights to Udaipur were recorded,” said Rajiv Saxena, General Manager, Air Traffic Control, Mumbai airport.

On June 5, the airport handled 1,003 flights after several flights cancelled or diverted on June 4 due to heavy rainfall had to be accommodated the next day. Before that, the airport had handled 988 flights on May 19 and 980 flights on February 10 this year.